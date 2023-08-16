MANILA — The pilot run of the government's food stamp program will be expanded to Siargao island in Surigao del Norte on Aug. 31, Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Undersecretary Edu Punay said on Wednesday.

The program will initially cover 50 families in several Siargao barangays, the official said.

"We are expecting na talagang scaled up ang ating pilot implementation by October. Three thousand na po yun sa lahat ng pilot sites natin, end of this month, we are actually setting another kickoff sa Caraga naman," Punay said.

(We are expecting that our pilot implementation will be scaled up by October. We already have 3,000 pilot sites. We are setting another kickoff in Caraga by the end of the month.)

Around 1 in 3 residents of Caraga, which includes Siargao, belonged to the poor population whose income was below the amount needed to buy their basic needs in 2021, government data showed.

The food stamp program started with 50 beneficiaries in July. It aims to eventually cover 1 million families by 2026.

On Wednesday, food stamps distributed to the first batch of beneficiaries in Tondo, Manila were reloaded with P3,000.

Beneficiaries were given lessons on proper nutrition before they bought food items.

"Mahal po ang bilihin sa panahon ngayon kaya malaking bagay sa amin. Sa mga anak ko, tuwang-tuwa nakakain po nila mga gusto nila," said Alma Ebora, a food stamp beneficiary.

(Goods are expensive and this is a big help to us. My children are happy that they can eat what they want.)