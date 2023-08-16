Fishermen from Cavite, Las Piñas, Parañaque, Navotas, and Bulacan conduct a fluvial protest, calling for their welfare and livelihood amid an ongoing reclamation project happening in front of the Philippine Senate in Pasay City on February 28, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA — Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga on Wednesday refused to answer a lawmaker's question on the supposed reason for government's suspension of all reclamation projects in Manila Bay.

During the House Appropriations Committee budget briefing, Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas asked Yulo-Loyzaga whether the report of the US Embassy that a Chinese construction firm is involved in the reclamation projects was one of the reasons for the halt order.

"We're not in the position to actually speculate what would have made the President make that declaration so we are just going by his statement that there will be a suspension pending an impact assessment," Yulo-Loyzaga answered.

The DENR last week confirmed that all 22 reclamation projects in the Manila Bay were suspended, pending a review of their environmental and social impacts.

The clarification came a few days after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced the suspension of "all but one" reclamation projects, following concerns that the projects were allegedly not being managed and operated properly.