DENR can't be blamed solely for Manila Bay reclamations: secretary

People walk along the bay area adjacent a reclamation project in Manila, Philippines. August 12, 2023. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) on August 10 suspended several reclamation projects in Manila Bay due to their potential environmental and social impacts. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) cannot be blamed solely for failing to protect Manila Bay, its secretary Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga told a House panel on Wednesday.

Facing the DENR's 2024 budget briefing of the House Committee on Appropriations, Yulo-Loyzaga responded to Kabataan Rep. Raoul Manuel's statement scoring the agency for failing to protect Manila Bay.

Responding to Manuel's assertion that the DENR had "failed in the past" to protect Manila Bay, she said the department could not be held "solely responsible for any failures in terms of protecting the coastal ecosystem."

"This is a whole of society job and it must the the whole of government that will be involved in preserving our environment," Yulo-Loyzaga said.

Manuel had urged the agency to hold accountable those who signed the environmental compliance certificate (ECC) for the reclamation projects in Manila Bay which were later suspended by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

"We are currently investigating how these ECCs were actually processed, if there were misdeeds, if there were any kind of infraction in terms of the rules. We will certainly be able to look into possible sanctions; however, at this point, our emphasis is really in reviewing the ECCs and their conditions, of which I have to say there are many and substantive conditions that are actually positive in terms of environmental management," the secretary said.

She also explained that the ECC was not a permit, noting that the power to approve reclamation projects rests on the Philippine Reclamation Authority.

"Perhaps the best way to respond is to reiterate the ECC is not a permit. It is a planning tool, and therefore it is dynamic and maybe changed at any point when a correction needs to be made and whether management issue needs to be addressed.

"In terms of the ECCs, there are conditions that had to be met and we are now investigating whether those that are are actually operating have complied with all the conditions under the ECCs and area clearances. Those that have not yet operated, we cannot technically stop them because they are in the process of complying to the conditions of their ECCs," Yulo-Loyzaga said.

"We are assembling the scientific team and that team will be formed by this month in order for it conduct its duty," Yulo-Loyzaga said.

The DENR wants Congress to authorize a budget in 2024 worth P25.67 billion, of which P24.57 billion are new appropriations and P1.10 billion are automatic appropriations. Maintenance, Operations and Other Expenses (MOOE) will have the largest share with a budget of P11.41 billion while the Office of the Secretary (OSEC) will have a budget of P19.31 billion.

In the proposed 2024 budget, the Secretary's Office will have a share of 75.2 percent or a budget of P19.31 billion, which is s P518.4 million higher than the current year’s budget of P18.79 billion.

Analysis by the Congressional Policy and Budget Research Department of the House of Representatives showed that the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) has the largest budget in recent years.

"In the proposed budget, P2.72 billion will be allocated to the agency comprising 10.6 percent of DENR’s budget. It will also have a higher budget, increasing by 10.2 percent or P250.6 million more than in 2023. The agency is responsible for the prevention and control of pollution from all sources in air, water, and land," CPBRD said.

CPBRD also noted that the National Water Resources Board (NWRB) posted the highest increment among agencies, increasing by 45.9 percent, from a current budget of P149.4 million to a proposed budget of P218.0 million.

Meanwhile, the Natural Resources Conservation and Development Program under OSEC continues to have the biggest share among DENR’s programs with an allocation of P10.32 billion. NAMRIA’s Mapping and Resource Information Program has a proposed budget of P1.42 billion, the biggest among the attached agencies.

CPBRD analysis also showed that the Environmental and Natural Resources Resiliency Program under OSEC will suffer a significant budget cut of 19.0 percent with a proposed allocation of P65.2 million. It also noted that the Natural Resources Enforcement and Regulatory Program will also have a lower budget of P1.61 billion, decreasing by 7.6 percent from the current year’s budget.

The Central Office which houses the OSEC and the NCR where majority of attached agencies and line bureaus are located will both receive the biggest allocations in the proposed 2024 budget with a combined amount of P9.17 billion or 35.7 percent of DENR’s budget.

CPBRD also noted that in 2022, DENR obligated 94.5 percent of its total appropriations which is an improvement from the 2020 and 2021 utilization rates. The unused appropriations also continues to decline at P1.55 billion, lower than the 2020 and 2021 levels.

