MANILA - The Department of Social Welfare and Development entered into a P173.804 million contract for the procurement of welfare goods with a business not engaged in food products, according to the Commission on Audit.

In the 2022 audit report on the DSWD, state auditors noted that the regional office of the department in Caraga Region awarded 93 percent of the contract to the questioned supplier.

“Had the prudence of a good father of the family been observed in the conduct of its functions, the real standing of the supplier in terms of its legal, technical, and financial capability could have been properly ascertained prior to the award of huge contracts,” the audit team said.

The DSWD management agreed to the recommendation of the audit team to require the Bids and Awards Committee of the regional office to ascertain the standing of all suppliers and ensure that contracts are awarded to eligible suppliers only.

The audit team also included the report the distributed relief goods in Zamboanga Peninsula Region which were not halal-certified and of low quality, including a brand of canned tuna which appeared to be an imitation product.

The report said a random inspection of a food pack revealed that four cans of tuna were not labeled as certified halal or safe for consumption for Muslims.

The 6 kilos of rice also appeared to be of poor quality.

Comparison of the canned tuna with those from the DSWD Central Office also revealed nearly alike labels which gave the impression that one of them was an imitation of the other.

“In view of the above observations, the audit team is concerned that the defects noted would encourage complaints from disaster victims and could create a negative impression on the department,” the audit team said.

The DSWD management for its part agreed to the recommendation of the audit team that the regional office be required to make sure that the products for distribution to disaster victims are halal certified and the rice is of good quality and fit for human consumption.

The audit team also noted in the report that other regional offices of the DSWD spent a total of P3.059 million for meals and hotel accommodations which were deemed irregular and unnecessary.

According to the audit report, the DSWD in Calabarzon and Mimaropa spent P1.362 million and P267,589 respectively, on meals and snacks during meetings of staff and employees.

“The usual practice of the DSWD of serving meals and snacks even on regular meetings and activities does not constitute prudent use of government funds,” the audit team said.

In Davao Region, the DSWD field office spent P1.429 million for food and hotel accommodations for trainings and seminars in “expensive and luxurious hotels and resorts” despite the availability of other venues with lower rates.

“Conduct of trainings, seminars and the like in expensive and luxurious hotels and resorts may give wrong impression to the general public on the use of government funds,” the audit team added.

The DSWD management agreed to the recommendation of the auditors to stop the practice of serving meals during regular activities as well as avoiding the conduct of events in luxurious hotels.

A copy of the audit report was received by the office of DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian on July 26, 2023.

