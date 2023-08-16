MANILA — The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) said Jay Sonza may be transferred to a different jail facility by August 18.

The former news anchor and talk show host was placed only under temporary detention in a quarantine facility since BJMP's protocol dictates that inmates undergo a 2-week quarantine.

The protocol was started during the pandemic to assure that no inmate would go into the general population of prisons while having COVID-19 suspicion.

Jay Sonza was apprehended last July 18 by the Bureau of Immigration after his name appeared in their derogatory records.

Authorities later found out that an active warrant for syndicated and large-scale illegal recruitment was found against him.

ABS-CBN News tried to reach Sonza's lawyers at their law firm for a comment, but according to the establishment's security, the lawyers were attending a hearing.