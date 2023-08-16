The New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City on Sept. 18, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — New Bilibid Prison (NBP) deputy director Angelina Bautista has resigned from her post, Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) chief director general Gregorio Catapang Jr. confirmed Wednesday, amid allegations of her supposed involvement in irregularities inside the state prison.

Catapang said that Bautista's resignation came after she was challenged by the House of Representatives to leave her post, which she apparently accepted.

BuCor was investigating Bautista's alleged construction and catering businesses inside NBP, which she had denied. Catapang said that while Bautista had a catering business that offered its services during the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, she had already stopped it when she started serving in NBP.

Catapang also said he had advised Bautista to take a leave of absence so as not to interfere with their probe.

The House of Representatives had reportedly listed Bautista's alleged anomalies inside NBP, Catapang added, and then challenged her to resign to assert her innocence.

"Noong pangalawang imbestigasyon na sa Congress, [hinikayat] siya na mag-resign kung wala siyang kinalaman sa kalokohan. Tinanggap naman po niya iyong challenge. Hindi porke't resigned ka na, clear ka na... so tuloy-tuloy po iyong investigation," he told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

(During the Congress' second hearing, she was challenged to resign if she indeed was not involved in the anomalies within NBP. She accepted the challenge. But resignation doesn't automatically mean exemption from the investigation that is still ongoing.)

Catapang also noted that this was Bautista's second resignation from BuCor, as she had served and later resigned during the administration of his predecessor Gerald Bantag.

Bautista's resignation also came weeks after a gang fight inside NBP that escalated to a shooting that left an inmate dead and several others injured.

Just days after the fight, Bautista had confirmed that some 1,000 NBP personnel, including the camp commander and officers who were on duty when the fight broke out, were relieved from their duties.

The state prison had also been placed on red alert after the incident.

