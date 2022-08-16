Senators elect more committee chairpersons

Senate facade. Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB

MANILA -- The Senate on Tuesday elected another batch of senators for committee chairmanships.

Sen. Raffy Tulfo, whose main advocacy is to assist distressed overseas Filipino workers, was elected chairman of the Committee on Migrant Workers.

Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, who handled the Labor Committee in previous Senate, regained the chairmanship of the Labor, Employment, and Human Resources Development panel.

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian will also continue to chair the Committee on Basic Education.

Meanwhile, Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano will now chair the Science and Technology Committee.

Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda meantime got the newly-created Committee on Arts and Culture.

RELATED VIDEO