Salceda seeks repeal of law prohibiting 'ukay-ukay'

MANILA -- House Ways and Means chairperson Joey Salceda on Tuesday said he will move to repeal Republic Act No. 4653 or the law prohibiting the "commercial importation" of used clothing sold in "ukay-ukay" or secondhand clothing shops.

“Law enforcement does not raid ukay-ukay stores. Ukay has always been available as an option. For humanitarian reasons, we import ukay-ukay. Even apprehended ukay imports are eventually donated to disaster victims. And no one thinks it’s a bad idea to do these things," Salceda said.

"Ukay-ukay has been legal in all but the law itself. It’s time for the law to recognize what is real and legal to the ordinary Filipino anyway,” he added.

Salceda estimates that the ukay-ukay industry is now worth P18 billion.

“I would rather that we place DOH standards and allow ukay-ukay businesses to finally register, instead of having such a large underground sector that we just choose to ignore, because it’s big enough to provide jobs, but illegal," he said.

Earlier in the day, Sen. Raffy Tulfo suggested that the country "legalize" ukay-ukay in order to regulate the industry allegedly backed by "big-time syndicates" that do not pay taxes.

