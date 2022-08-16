Uniformed personnel participate during the Brigada Eskwela Kickoff inside the Comembo Elementary School in Makati on August 10, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file



MANILA — The Philippine National Police said Tuesday it will maximize the deployment of its personnel as more students go back to school for face-to-face classes on Aug. 22.

"We will maximize deployment. Pati po 'yung ating police na nagre-render po ng admin duty will be required to render po ng mga patrol duties dahil magsasagawa po tayo ng mga police beat at mobile patrol po sa mga areas," PNP spokesperson P/Col. Jean Fajardo told reporters.

(We will maximize deployment. Even police officers who render admin duty will be required to render patrol duties because we will conduct police beat and mobile patrol in many areas.)

She said they will also set up police desks near schools to assist the public in case there is a great mass of people.

Aside from traffic control, the PNP will also deploy transport marshals in terminals and transport hubs, as well as PNP COVID patrollers, to make sure minimum public health protocols are implemented.

"As early as last July po ay nag-start na po 'yung paghahanda ng PNP. Nag-participate na din po ang PNP, particularly 'yung ating mga local police station, dun sa ating tinatawag na Brigada Eskwela," said Fajardo.

(The PNP started its preparations as early as July. It also participated, particularly our local police stations, in Brigada Eskwela.)

