QUEZON CITY - The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday said a police official, whose vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run incident, will not be given preferential treatment.

"Ang sinasabi po nya ay hindi po sya ang nagda-drive during the incident. But nonetheless, this will not excuse him from any possible administrative case, kailangan nyang sagutin kung bakit sinasabi nya na hindi nya alam na dina-drive ang kanyang sasakyan. Nakapagsampa na ng criminal case at ina-assist natin ang biktima dito,” said Police Col. Jean Fajardo, spokesperson of the PNP, in an interview, Tuesday.

She said administrative proceedings were already initiated to determine the liability of the police official.

According to the Quezon City Police District (QCPD), on August 6, a tricycle driver was killed and a passenger was injured in the hit-and-run incident on Anonas Street corner Pajo Street in Barangay Quirino 2A involving a black vehicle.

The police said initial investigation by the District Traffic Enforcement Unit Traffic Sector Unit 3 and verification with the Land Transportation Office, the vehicle’s owner was Mark Julio Abong. The owner turned out to be the chief of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit (CIDU) of the QCPD, with a rank of lieutenant colonel.

QCPD said Abong has been relieved from his post and reassigned to the District Personnel Holding and Accounting Section while investigation is ongoing. He was replaced by Police Major Sheryl Bautista as designated officer-in-charge of CIDU.

In a statement, the QCPD said Abong denied responsibility for the incident and said a certain Ronald Centino, who did maintenance work on the vehicle, was driving the vehicle without his consent when the accident happened.

The PNP National Headquarters issued a statement regarding the matter. The statement reads: “The PNP seeks for justice and submits to due process. We have taken the necessary steps in filing complaints against those responsible while our internal probe is underway. Rest assured that the PNP will be fair and just in handling the investigation.”