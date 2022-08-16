PNP says no irregularity in P267-M worth of donations

The Philippine National Police headquarters in Quezon City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Philippine National Police (PNP) said Tuesday that there is no irregularity regarding the P267.085 million worth of donations it has received, which remain unrecorded in its books of accounts, as stated in the latest audit report of the Commission on Audit (COA).

"Rest assured po, itong mga donated equipment, including vehicles po ay properly accounted at yung mga end-user po ay nakalagay po sa kanilang property books. So happened po na 'yung mga dokumento ay kino-collate po para mai-submit sa COA," P/Col. Jean Fajardo, spokesperson of the PNP, said in a media interview.

(Rest assured that these donated equipment, including vehicles, were properly accounted for, and end-users were put in their property books. Documents were already being collated and will be submitted to the COA.)

She said the PNP is now conducting an internal audit and at the same time, collating documents related to the audit report of COA.

"May mga donors po kasi na mga foreigns po. So 'yung mga ibang dokumento po ay manggagaling dun sa foreign donors po. 'Yung iba po doon ay naantala sa pagpa-furnish po ang PNP," said Fajardo when asked to expound on the reasons behind the inadequacies stated in the COA report.

(We have foreign donors. So the documents will be coming from them. Some of the documents were still being furnished to the PNP.)

As of the end of 2021, the donations received by the PNP remained unrecorded due to the non-submission of deeds of donation and other relevant documents by logistics officers to their respective accounting units, the COA noted.

Included in the list are 49 units of Hyundai Elantra and 81 Starex vans donated from 2017 to 2020 by the Republic of Korea to regional and provincial offices as well as offices in the PNP headquarters.

The list also included 22 units of Toyota Grandia donated by the Public Safety Savings and Loans Association, 4 units of Toyota Hilux from Servequest Properties Corporation, and 2 units of Toyota Hilux from Rotary Club Makati Central, all donated in 2020.

Some P3.65 million worth of equipment such as scuba gear and other training equipment were donated by the United States government from 2020 to 2021, as quoted by the audit team from various news articles.

The audit team noted that the PNP management agreed to the recommendations, among others, to promptly submit copies of the deeds of donation and other documents for all unrecorded donated properties.

The PNP, in a comment to the audit team, reported that in the national headquarters, 40 out of the subject 50 donations were already taken up in the accounting records upon receipt of the deeds of donation by various offices concerned.

Other offices such as the National Capital Region Police Office as well as provincial offices in Regions 3, 5, 6 and 9, among others, have already submitted the necessary documents for recording.

