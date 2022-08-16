Philippines reports 2,633 new COVID-19 cases, 49 new deaths

A woman receives her first booster shot against COVID19 at a vaccination site inside the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) on July 27, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Philippines recorded 2,633 new COVID-19 cases, data from the Department of Health (DOH) showed on Tuesday.

This brought the country's total confirmed coronavirus infections to 3,838,062.

Active cases stood at 36,190, while those who recovered from the illness have now reached 3,740,745

Forty-nine new deaths were also reported, raising the total number of people in the country who succumbed to the respiratory disease to 61,127.

This is the fourth straight day that there are more than 40 new deaths, ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team head Edson Guido said.

Of the additional infections reported during the day, 846 were from Metro Manila, the DOH said.

The Philippines' first COVID-19 case was confirmed on Jan. 30, 2020 in a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged.

During the week of Aug. 8-14, the country tallied 28,008 new COVID-19 cases, or an average of 4,001 infections per day, according to a DOH bulletin.

That was the highest number of cases logged in a single week since the week of Feb. 7-13 this year when 28,280 were reported, said the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

Severe and critical patients reached 822 on the same week.

Some 72 million people have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, of whom 17 million have received their booster shots.

