This map shows the epicenter of an earthquake that hit off Dinagat Islands. Phivolcs

MANILA — A magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck the waters off Dinagat Islands on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

The tectonic quake hit 24 kilometers southeast of Loreto town at around 3 p.m., said Phivolcs.

At a depth of 18 kilometers, the earthquake was felt at a "moderately strong" Intensity 4 in Surigao City.

Phivolcs said this intensity could be felt like the passing of heavy truck, might make hanging objects swing considerably, and could make the floors and walls of wood framed buildings creak.

The earthquake was also felt in the following areas, Phivolcs said.



• "Weak" Intensity 3 - San Ricardo, San Francisco, Liloan, and Pintuyan, Southern Leyte

• "Slightly felt" Intensity 2 - Saint Bernard, Silago, Anahawan, and Hinunangan, Southern Leyte; Abuyog, Hilongos, and La Paz, Leyte



The tremor quake is not expected to spawn damage or aftershocks, according to state seismologists.

The Philippines is situated on the Pacific Ring of Fire roiled by earthquakes and volcanoes.

In late July, a magnitude 7 earthquake rattled vast swaths of Luzon, damaged hundreds of houses and structures, and left at least 11 dead.

