House eyes final approval of the 2023 budget by September

MANILA - The House of Representatives plans to approve the proposed 2023 national budget by September 30.

House leaders disclosed this in a press conference Tuesday, even if the executive has not yet submitted the 2023 National Expenditure Program.

"We are very confident. I will reiterate the statement of Chairman Zaldy Co , we are confident by September 30, the budget will be approved," House Appropriations Committee Vice Chair Stella Quimbo said.

Quimbo expects the NEP to be submitted next week, and budget briefings will follow suit. The Constitution gives the president about one month from the State of the Nation Address to submit his spending plan to lawmakers.

"August 22 is when we expect the NEP to be submitted to us and typically , correct me if I'm wrong, this is a ceremonial turnover and after that we will now have the budget briefings, ito na yung sequential budget briefings to be done by every agency. This will start on August 26 with a briefing by the DBCC. May briefing from the DOF, NEDA, DBM, BSP to talk about the general principles of the budget. That's going to be on August 26, tuloy tuloy ang budget briefings per agency until September 16. Beginning September 19 umpisa na po ang plenary debates," Quimbo said.

"Every year naman sinasabi tight ang calendar. If you think about it its really just a matter of having an efficient scheduling. Meron din naman tayong simultaneous meetings with some agencies just in case may policy concerns to be raised," Quimbo stressed.

House Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe explained that the time table is doable, saying it is a matter of efficient management.

"I have been part of the committee on appropriations last Congress and kung ico-compare natin yung performance ng House to the previous Congress kaya we were able to do it. It's just kailangan lang i-manage yung time, yung scheduling plus of course yung deliberations," Dalipe said.

"Gusto namin mabigyan lahat ng mga miyembro ng Kamara ng panahon to scrutinize the budget," Dalipe added.

"We can make the September 30 deadline," Dalipe also said.

Quimbo said House Appropriations Committee Chair Elizaldy Co committed to swiftly approve the budget.

She said that to ensure timely approval of the national budget, the appropriations committee has deployed more budget sponsors for the upcoming deliberations.