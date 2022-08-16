DOH eyes more vaccination sites in schools

Parents and students attend the launching of the "Brigada Eskwela" at the San Antonio Elementary School on Roosevelt Ave. in Quezon City on Aug. 3, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) is considering opening more vaccination sites in schools as students are set to return to in-person classes next week amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

To date, the agency has set up 3,131 COVID-19 vaccination sites in various campuses across the country, health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said Tuesday.

"Dadagdan pa rin natin siyempre hanggang sa pagpasok kasi ng mga bata kailangan visible ang vaccination sites so that we can further encourage our mothers to have their children vaccinated," she said during a press briefing.

The additional inoculation sites will be established in schools with "highly populated" communities, the health chief said.

"Pipili rin tayo ng mga eskuwelahan na strategic kung saan 'yung ibang eskuwelahan na malapit dun maaari ring pumunta para doon sila makapagbakuna," she added.

Latest data from DOH showed that some 14.2 million children and adolescents have so far been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Of the figure, some 9.8 million are adolescents ages 12 to 17, while around 4.4 million are children ages 5 to 11, the data revealed.

The new school year is set to start on Aug. 22, with schools allowed to implement distance or blended learning until Oct. 31.

Starting Nov. 2, all schools will be required to shift to in-person classes.

As of Tuesday, some 21.2 million learners have enrolled in elementary and secondary schools, according to Department of Education data.