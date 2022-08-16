Customs commissioner Yogi Ruiz, staff test positive for COVID-19

MANILA — Bureau of Customs (BOC) Commissioner Yogi Filemon Ruiz has tested positive for COVID-19, his executive secretary Cynthia Balana said Tuesday.

Balana said Ruiz took an RT-PCR test on Monday and his result came back positive, but did not give further details as to where he may have contracted the virus.

Ruiz is currently in isolation but continues to work from home, she added.

Some of Ruiz's staff also tested positive for COVID-19 after showing symptoms.

Ruiz has been Customs Commissioner since July 25, following his appointment by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

He had previously served as regional director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) for 7 years.

He was also appointed as head of BOC's Enforcement & Security Service for almost 5 years.

"As ESS Director, he spearheaded several enforcement projects and handled the operations which greatly contributed to the intensified anti-smuggling campaign of BOC," the bureau said in its website.

—with report from Niko Baua, ABS-CBN News

