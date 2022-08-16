MANILA – All 10 close contacts of the Philippines' first monkeypox case did not exhibit any symptoms throughout their isolation, the Department of Health (DOH) said Tuesday.

In a press briefing, DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said the close contacts were also set to finish their isolation.

“Their last day of quarantine is today, August 16. Tomorrow they will be checked by our physicians para i-clear na sila and they can be discharged from quarantine,” she said.

On July 29, the health department confirmed the country's first monkeypox case—a Filipino traveler who had returned from a country with recorded monkeypox infections.

Before the country logged its first case of the infectious disease, the World Health Organization (WHO) had declared monkeypox as a public health emergency of international concern, the highest alarm it can sound on emerging diseases.

The declaration was meant to mobilize all countries in taking coordinated measures to control the spread of the virus.

As of August 10, more than 27,000 monkeypox cases and 11 deaths were recorded worldwide since January.

Four of the deaths were in countries where the monkeypox virus is not endemic.

DOH TO RESPOND TO COA REPORT

Meanwhile, the DOH said it has consolidated the Commission on Audit's report that flagged the P85 million worth of expiring or expired medicines caused by deficient procurement planning, poor distribution and monitoring systems.

Vergeire said they will respond within the set 60-day period.

She also appealed to COA to “avoid announcing to the public” their findings without being given the chance to reply.

“We hope also and we request that other agencies will try to avoid announcing to the public until po nakakapag-usap with the concerned government agency so as not to give this kind of perception to people na meron na agad na issue, eh hindi pa naman po nakakapagpaliwanag ang DOH,” she said.

“Let us try to review this first, evaluate and then after nung binibigay niyong 60 days, tsaka po tayo magpapaliwanag sa ating mga kababayan.”

Vergeire said the DOH received the report last July 29.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: