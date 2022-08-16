Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) will deploy some 581 traffic enforcers for the opening of classes in the capital region next week, an official said on Tuesday.

The traffic enforcers will be scattered around 446 public schools in Metro Manila on Aug. 22, the first day of classes, said MMDA task force on special operations head Bong Nebrija.

"Sisiguruhin po na ligtas ang mag-aaral natin at ito ang magke-clear ng ating pedestrian lanes, yellow boxes, at pananatilihin ang kaayusan lalong lalo na sa bangketa at kalsadang nakapaligid diyan," Nebrija said in a televised briefing.

(We will make sure that our learners will be safe and our pedestrian lanes, yellow boxes, most especially sidewalks and roads, will be orderly and peaceful.)

"Sisiguraduhin pong walang naka-obstruct [sa mga daan] para tuloy-tuloy ang daloy ng trapiko sa mga magulang na maghahatid at magsusundo ng kanilang mga anak," he added.

(We will make sure that there is no traffic obstruction so parents can drop off and fetch their children safely.)

The MMDA is expecting some 436,000 vehicles along EDSA on the first day of classes, up from around 387,000 vehicles that passed through the thoroughfare on Aug. 4, Nebrija said.

"Ngayon sa pagbubukas ng klase eh ina-anticipate natin na ang mga private schools, lalong-lalo na ay maghahatid at magsusundo ng kanilang mga anak sa eskuwelahan come face to face."

(With the opening of classes, we are anticipating that more vehicles will ply roads as parents drop off and fetch their children from schools, come the face-to-face classes.)

Public and private schools in basic education can implement distance and blended learning only until Oct. 31, 2022. Starting Nov. 2, schools must shift to 5 days of in-person classes per week, regardless of the alert level status in their area.

As of Tuesday morning, some 21.2 million learners have enrolled in basic education for School Year 2022-2023, according to Department of Education data.