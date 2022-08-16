NCRPO handout photo

MANILA — Three police officers of the Ermita Police Station in Manila were arrested for alleged extortion on Monday.

The 3 policemen were identified as Staff Sergeant Erwin Licuasen, Corporal Chimber Rey Importa, and Patrolman Leopoldo Tuason, who were arrested in an entrapment operation inside the Paco Police Community Precinct along Pedro Gil Street in Manila, the Philippine National Police said in a press statement Tuesday.

The arrest stemmed from a complaint of a Sampaloc resident who alleged that his driver was apprehended for counterflowing and his tricycle impounded on Sunday, August 14.

Licuasen, Importa, and Tuason allegedly demanded P2,000 in exchange for the release of the tricycle.

The 3 were nabbed after receiving marked money from the complainant during the entrapment operation, the PNP said.

Following the arrest, Manila Police District Director Brig. Gen. Andre Dizon ordered the relief of all Paco Police Community Precinct personnel. Officers from the District Mobile Force Unit will be temporarily replacing them.

The PNP Internal Service Affairs will investigate the alleged extortion, PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said.

“Iniintay natin iyong report ng Counter-Intelligence Team sa pangunguna ng IMEG para tingnan at magbackground check kung ito bang 3 pulis na nahuli ay dati na na-involve or may mga previous records pertaining to this robbery extortion,” Fajardo said.

“Hindi natin ito patatawarin at lahat ng pupuwede natin i-file na administrative case ay i-file natin para we can get rid of these police officers na patuloy na na-i-involve sa mga ganitong mga infractions inspite of repeated reminders ng ating PNP leadership," she added.

—with report from Jorge Cariño, ABS-CBN News

FROM THE ARCHIVES: