1 dead, 2 injured in Pampanga chopper crash

Courtesy: Clark Development Corporation handout

MANILA — A helicopter crashed at the Clark Freeport Zone in Pampanga on Tuesday, leaving one dead and 2 others injured.

Authorities said the 2 injured victims were mechanics working on the ill-fated chopper.

Records of the Pacific Spotter Company showed that the victims were doing technical repairs for the Model MD369HS helicopter, manufactured in 1973, when it suddenly crashed midflight at around 10:50 a.m. Tuesday.

"Tine-test nila iyong chopper at sa kasamaang palad ay nagkaroon po ng disgrasya," Mabalacat City information officer Jay Pelayo told ABS-CBN News.

Following the mishap, Mabalacat City Mayor Cris Garbo ordered the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) to look into the incident and determine what assistance the local government can provide.

—Report from Gracie Rutao, ABS-CBN News

