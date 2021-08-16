Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Oriental Mindoro is bracing for a surge in coronavirus infections amid the threat of the virulent COVID-19 Delta variant.

Dr. Dante Nuestro, officer-in-charge of Oriental Mindoro Provincial Hospital, said Monday the hospital's isolation rooms were already filled with COVID-19 patients.

"Dito po sa aming provincial hospital, ini-embrace na po namin 'yung possible surge ng COVID, nitong Delta variant," he told TeleRadyo.

(In our provincial hospital, we are preparing for the possible surge in COVID-19 cases, with the Delta variant.)

To date, 48 COVID-19 patients are admitted in the hospital while it only has 2 intensive care unit beds left.

Last week, Governor Humerlito Dolor bared that the province had recorded its first 2 cases of the Delta variant.

The first patient is a 28-year-old man from Barangay Santa Cruz, Bongabong. He was admitted to a hospital on July 22, and declared recovered from the illness on Aug. 7.

The other patient is a 40-year-old woman from Guinobatan, Calapan City. She was admitted to a hospital on July 23 and has been cleared from the disease on Aug. 12.

Both patients had no travel history outside Oriental Mindoro.

"Kung ganun, nangangahulugan na posibleng nagkaroon sila ng exposure sa nauna nang may Delta variant na di pa naa-identify," Dolor had said.

(That means it's possible they were exposed to someone who had the Delta variant but has not yet been identified.)

The Delta variant, which first emerged in India, is supposedly 60 to 100 percent more contagious than the original strain found in Wuhah, China.

It is believed to be driving the latest outbreak of COVID-19 infections in the country, which has now reached to over 1.74 million cases.

Since the pandemic began, Oriental Mindoro has recorded 5,879 COVID-19 cases. The tally includes 5,428 recoveries, 263 fatalities and 188 active cases.