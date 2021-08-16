No Pinoy casualties so far in strong Haiti quake: DFA

A view shows houses destroyed following a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti August 14, 2021. Ralph Tedy Erol, Reuters/file

MANILA - There are no Filipinos affected so far by the 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Haiti that has so far claimed the lives of over 1,200 people, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Monday.

Monitoring of the Filipino community in Les Cayes, the tremor's epicenter, is ongoing said Assistant Secretary Eduardo Meñez of the DFA Office of Public and Cultural Diplomacy (OPCD).

“Based on initial reports from contacts in Haiti - no Filipino has been affected by the earthquake. Monitoring is ongoing,” Meñez said in a text message.

There are an estimated 470 Filipinos in Haiti.

At least 1,297 people were killed in the 7.2-magnitude tremor that struck Saturday about 100 miles (160 kilometers) to the west of Haiti's densely populated capital Port-au-Prince, which was devastated in a massive 2010 quake.

Some 13,600 buildings were destroyed and over 13,700 damaged, trapping hundreds under rubble and leaving more than 5,700 people injured, the country's civil protection agency said in an update.

- with report from Agence France-Presse