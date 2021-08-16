Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Marinduque province has recorded its first 6 Delta variant cases, Governor Presbitero Velasco said Monday.

The cases were detected in two barangays in Santa Cruz town, according to Velasco.

"Sa pagkakaalam ko po ay active pa po yan...Tinututukan po namin at delikado po at baka makahawa pa po," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(As far as I know, these are still active cases...We're monitoring them as the infection might be transmitted.)

The town relies on the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine as its molecular laboratory has yet to be approved by the Department of Health, the governor said.

Marinduque has shifted to general community quarantine, the loosest in a 4-step lockdown, from modified GCQ.

"Mahigpit po ang border control...at mahigpit na po ang pagpasok. Yung mga APORs (authorized persons outside of residence lang po ang pwedeng pumasok," Velasco said.

(Our border control is tight...And we're strict in letting people enter. Only APORs can enter the province.)

The provinces' hospitals are now equipped with "sufficient" oxygen tanks and the local government has coordinated with the Department of Health for additional personnel, he added.

The Philippines has recorded 807 cases of the Delta variant out of some 1.7 million total infections as of Sunday. It was not immediately clear if Marinduque's cases were included in the overall tally.