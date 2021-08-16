Photo courtesy: Manila PIO

MANILA - Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso was diagnosed with mild COVID-19, his doctor said Monday, a day after the local chief executive was brought to the hospital after testing positive for the disease.

The Manila mayor was admitted to the Sta. Ana Hospital in the capital city on Sunday after experiencing cough, colds and body pains.

"Lab tests were taken, and the initial findings of his chest CT Scan result is normal," Dr. Grace Padilla, director of the Sta. Ana Hospital, said in a statement.

"He is maintained on oral antibiotics and vitamins as supplements. He is stable, comfortable and sleeping well," she added.

The Manila mayor has no fever, but is still experiencing mild colds, coughs and body malaise, the doctor said.

Manila Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna, who was confined in the hospital for COVID-19 last week, "is on her way to recovery," Padilla said.

"The medical specialists and nursing team will be in close supervision," she said.

Domagoso and Lacuna are both fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Lacuna, a doctor, was the first Manila resident who received the COVID-19 vaccine in March. Domagoso was inoculated against the virus in April.

The Manila mayor's close contacts are now in isolation, a source told ABS-CBN News.

They are expected to be tested for COVID-19 after 6 to 7 days as per the guidelines of the Department of Health, the source said.

As of Sunday noon, Manila City has 1,485 active cases out of the 71,600 total recorded since the start of the pandemic.

