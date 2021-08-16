People queue to process their voter’s registration at the Commission on Election office at the Manila City hall on May 17, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has released guidelines for the reactivation of voter records of senior citizens, persons with disabilities (PWDs), and persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) who failed to vote in the last 2 national elections.

The rules are contained in Resolution No. 10715 "in response to the rising COVID-19 cases in the country and considering that registration activities may cause a congregation."

To qualify for the program, the deactivated voter must have complete biometrics data with the Comelec.

Deactivated voters may choose to process their reactivation via online, by themselves, or through an authorized representative.

ONLINE FILING:

1. Print voter application form available at www.comelec.gov.ph

2. Fill out the form manually (specifically the mandatory fields for reactivation)

3. Print and fill out the Supplementary Data Form (to indicate type of assistance needed on election day, and willingness to vote at the assigned Accessible Polling Place)

4. Indicate active cellphone numbers/email addresses

5. Scan both voter application form and Supplementary Data Form plus a valid ID (employee’s ID with signature of employer or authorized representative; postal ID; PWD discount ID; senior citizen’s ID; student’s ID or library card with signature of school authority; driver’s license; NBI clearance; SSS/GSIS ID; passport; IBP ID; license issued by PRC; certificate of confirmation from NCIP - for IPs, ICCs; marriage contract or court order with certificate of finality; order by the Civil Registrar or Consul General; any other valid ID)

6. Send scanned forms and ID to the official email account of your local Comelec office/election officer

7. Wait for schedule of online interview and taking of oath

FILING THROUGH AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE

Those who will opt to process their reactivation through an authorized representative, will have to select either a relative by consanguinity or affinity up to the 4th civil degree; or in the absence of such, a person of applicant’s confidence, belonging to the same household.

1. Print voter application form available at www.comelec.gov.ph

2. Fill out the form manually (specifically the mandatory fields for reactivation)

3. Print and fill out the Supplementary Data Form (to indicate type of assistance needed on election day, and willingness to vote at the assigned Accessible Polling Place)

4. Submit an official undertaking or authorization letter acknowledging the person submitting the application is his/her duly authorized representative

5. Both voter applicant and authorized representative must submit a valid ID (similar to IDs cited above)

6. Authorized representative must personally submit to the local Comelec office/election officer all accomplished requirements

7. Wait for schedule of ONLINE interview and taking of oath

'Welcome development'

According to 82-year old Maritess Angeles, the new directive of Comelec is a welcome development for senior citizens like her.

"Okay yun, better. Papangalagaan ang katayuan mo. ‘Di ka madidisgrasya sa paglalakad papunta ng Comelec. And then you will not be hungry there, standing up or sitting up, okay ka," Angeles told ABS-CBN News.

The Legal Network for Truthful Elections (Lente) also lauded the Comelec’s move.

"Kami ay natutuwa sobra d'yan sa bagong resolution ng Comelec kasi ang isa sa pinaka-affected talaga ng nangyayaring pandemic ngayon at yung patapos na voter registration ay yung mga vulnerable sector groups," said Lente executive director Ona Caritos.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros also praised Comelec for its resolution.

"Reactivating delisted voters is a good move from the Comelec. Sa gitna ng banta ng Delta variant mas mahirap ngayon lalo na para sa mga persons with disabilities at senior citizens na magpa-revalidate ng kanilang voters registration," she said.

