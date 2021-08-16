A worker sits inside a taxi with a makeshift barricade for protection against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as taxi operations resume next week, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, May 29, 2020. Eloisa Lopez, Reuters/File

MANILA - The Department of Health (DOH) does not recommend the use of air purifiers as an added means of protection against COVID-19, the agency's spokesperson said Monday, days after Cebu required all drivers and conductors in the province to don portable air purifiers.

The DOH "does not recommend these air purifiers" due to the lack of evidence that shows that air purifiers can prevent the transmission of COVID-19, Health spokesperson Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

"Hindi po siya nakaka-cause ng harm sa tao, hindi din siya nakakapag bigay ng proteksyon laban sa COVID-19," she said in an online press conference.

(It does not cause harm, but it also cannot protect people from COVID-19.)

"It might give a false sense of security... na baka maging complacent ang mga tao at mag-cause pa ng impeksyon," she said.

(It might give a false sense of security that might lead to people being complacent, and in turn cause more infections.)

"Sana po hindi na lang po natin ito gamitin," she said, noting that studies on the effectiveness of air purifiers against COVID-19 are "low quality."

(I hope we stop using these.)

Last week, Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia signed a memorandum ordering all public utility drivers and conductors to have portable air purifiers "at all times during their trips."

The order, which takes effect on August 16, also authorizes the Philippine National Police and the Highway Patrol Group in Cebu to "flag down PUVs to check trip tickets and compliance" with the wearing of portable air purifiers.

The transportation sector was among the worst hit by health restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thousands of drivers have been struggling to make ends meet, with some already asking for alms, after their income was significantly reduced due to the limited number of passengers allowed to ride a vehicle to curb the transmission of the virus in jeeps, buses, and taxis.

These personal purifiers can cost P500 and above, which may be way higher than a driver's daily earnings.

RELATED VIDEO