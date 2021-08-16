Residents queue to get AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine shots at the Marikina Sports Center on May 19, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday launched a COVID-19 mobile phone survey to "gain a better understanding of how Filipinos are keeping themselves healthy throughout the COVID-19 pandemic."

The DOH hopes to gather 3,500 completed interviews in one and a half months, the agency said in a statement.

"We encourage the public to participate in this DOH-sponsored mobile phone survey, to assist the Department in its development of evidence-driven strategies that supplement and complement our Healthy Pilipinas campaign," Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said.

The DOH said it would send the survey to randomly selected participants through SMS messages.

"Participants will be contacted via SMS messages prompting them to take the survey either through SMS or mobile web," the agency said.

"In compliance with the Data Privacy Act of 2012, all personal information of the respondents will not be disclosed to third parties, and non-identifying information will also be secured," it said.

The DOH urged the public to "take the COVID-19 Survey to help the government implement policies and strategies that more precisely respond to the daily realities of Filipinos in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic."

The survey comes about a year and half since the virus was first detected in the Philippines.

It also comes as the country grapples with the more virulent Delta variant and other mutations of the virus.