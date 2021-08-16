Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Several COVID-19 patients have succumbed to the illness while waiting to be admitted at the Ospital ng Biñan in Laguna, the hospital's medical director disclosed Monday.

"Masakit pong sabihin pero 'yun po ang katotohanan. Kahapon po at nung makalawa ay 4 po sa isang araw ang namamatay," Dr. Melbril Alonte told Teleradyo.

(Sad to say but it's true. Four patients have died both yesterday and the other day.)

The patients were critically ill and have nowhere to go as hospitals in Laguna were also overran with COVID-19 cases, he said.

Ospital ng Biñan is stretched to capacity fighting the coronavirus amid the presence of the more contagious Delta variant. The hospital is a level 1 medical facility and only 50 beds are allotted for COVID-19 patients.

Due to surging infections, Ospital ng Biñan has converted its parking lot to a makeshift reception area where at least 24 patients are currently waiting admission, Alonte said.

The hospital has sought for additional nurses and doctors as some of its staff have also contracted COVID-19. Alonte said at least 8 medical workers were on leave due to the illness.

The Ospital ng Biñan and the Department of Health will have a meeting on Tuesday to address staffing shortages and other concerns.

"We're coping. We're thriving. Patuloy po kaming lumalaban (We are continuing to fight)," Alonte said.

The province of Laguna remains under enhanced community quarantine, the strictest lockdown level, until Friday to curb the spread of COVID-19.

As of Aug. 15, Biñan has recorded 5,401 coronavirus infections, of which 140 have died from the disease. The city currently has 396 active cases of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the whole province has tallied 57,213 COVID-19 cases. The number of deaths linked to COVID-19 stood at 1,615.

