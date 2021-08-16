MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 21,767 as 36 new cases were recorded from the previous week, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Monday.

The DFA also reported 45 new recoveries and 7 new fatalities.

Those currently being treated abroad for the disease is at 7,832 as 12,603 of those infected have recovered, while 1,332 have died.

There are currently 101 countries/territories with Filipinos stricken with COVID-19.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 1,893 in the Asia Pacific, 945 in Europe, 4,879 in the Middle East and Africa, and 115 in the Americas.

(1/3) The DFA reports a total of 36 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 45 new recoveries, and 7 new fatalities among Filipinos abroad over the previous week.@teddyboylocsin #DFAForgingAhead#WeHealAsOne

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 1,755,846 people. The tally includes 30,366 deaths, 1,618,808 recoveries, and 106,672 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Variants of the virus have since emerged in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, India and the Philippines.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 207.3 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the United States, India, Brazil, France, and Russia leading countries with the most number of cases.

More than 4.3 million have died worldwide because of the disease.

