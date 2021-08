MANILA — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced Monday that 206 out of 274 passed the Mining Engineer Licensure Examination given this month.

Bicol University-Legazpi was the top performing school with an 85.29-percent passing rate.

The examinations were conducted in Baguio, Cebu, Cotabato and Legazpi.

