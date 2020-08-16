Public reminded: Don't give away bank account password, one-time PIN

MANILA - Authorities on Sunday warned the public against providing their bank account passwords and one-time PINs to others as online scams continue to rise during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Bureau of Investigation's Cybercrime Division has seen an increase in complaints of online scams, said its chief, Victor Lorenzo, without providing figures.

"Wag natin ipo-provide ang one-time PIN kahit sino ang humingi dahil hindi kailangan yan. For example, DSWD, hindi hihingin yan. Ang bangko rin, hindi hihingin dahil sila ang nag-provide niyan," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(Do not provide your one-time PIN to others because they do not need it. For example, the DSWD won't ask for it, your bank will also not ask for it as they were the ones who provided it.)

The public is advised to be aware of red flags such as a seller's sense of urgency and insisting for an advanced payment, he added.

It is best to ask for a manufacturer's landline number as big companies usually do not rely on mobile phones and emails, Lorenzo said.

"Ang key kasi dito is public awareness. Mag-ingat tayo sa online transactions natin. 'Wag tayo masyadong ma-excite sa transactions. Pag-isipan, mag-pause at tingnan ang tell-tale signs at red flags sa transactions natin," he said.

(The key here is public awareness, let's be vigilant on our online transactions. Let's think, pause and look at tell-tale signs and red flags.)

The public may report online scams through the division's official website or through 523-8231.