Magnitude 5-quake strikes off Batanes

MANILA (UPDATE) - A magnitude 5 earthquake struck off Batanes on Sunday morning, Phivolcs said.

The earthquake was downgraded from an initial measurement of magnitude 5.4.

The tremor struck 57 kilometers southeast of Sabtang town at 10:53 a.m., state seismologists said.

It was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 2 kilometers, according to Phivolcs.

It was felt at a "strong" Intensity V in Sabtang town, while a "moderately strong" Intensity IV was felt in the towns of Uyugan, Ivana, Mahatao and Basco, the agency said.

A "weak" Intensity III was felt in Itbayat town, it added.

Phivolcs also revised its initial advise and said the tremor was expected to cause damage and aftershocks.