LPA to dampen Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, Ilocos provinces

MANILA - A low pressure area will dampen parts of Luzon Sunday, the state weather bureau said.

Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Ilocos provinces will experience scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the LPA, PAGASA said in its 5 a.m. weather bulletin.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience isolated rains mostly in the afternoon or evening due to localized thunderstorms, it added.

The LPA was last spotted 225 kilometers east northeast of Casiguran, Aurora at 3 a.m., PAGASA said.

"Maliit pa rin ang tiyansa nitong maging bagyo sa mga susunod na araw," PAGASA weather specialist Raymond Ordinario said in a daily briefing.

(It has a small chance of strengthening into a tropical depression in the next few days.)