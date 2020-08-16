House employees sick with COVID-19 now at 44

MANILA - The House of Representatives on Sunday confirmed its 44th COVID-19 case.
The employee from the Plenary Support Service last reported for work on August 3 to 5 and is a close contact of another confirmed case from the Committee on Rules, said House Secretary General Jose Luis Montales in a statement.
Contact tracing is ongoing, Montales added.
The Philippines reported 3,420 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday bringing the country’s total to 161,253.
The Philippines has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia, despite implementing one of the longest and strictest lockdowns in the world.
- with reports from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News
