House employees sick with COVID-19 now at 44

MANILA - The House of Representatives on Sunday confirmed its 44th COVID-19 case.

The employee from the Plenary Support Service last reported for work on August 3 to 5 and is a close contact of another confirmed case from the Committee on Rules, said House Secretary General Jose Luis Montales in a statement.

Contact tracing is ongoing, Montales added.

The Philippines reported 3,420 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday bringing the country’s total to 161,253.

The Philippines has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia, despite implementing one of the longest and strictest lockdowns in the world.

- with reports from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News