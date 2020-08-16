DFA reports 3 new COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad; total now at 9,896

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) climbed to 9,896 on Sunday as three additional cases were reported, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

Only 3,329 however, are currently being treated for the disease as 5,842 of those infected have recovered, while 725 have succumbed to it.

The DFA reported no new recoveries and deaths on Sunday.

16 August 2020



Weekend reports from PH Embassies and Consulates record three new confirmed COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region. (1/3) @teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/mWuya3hLHV — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) August 16, 2020

Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 352 in the Asia Pacific, 492 in Europe, 2,326 in the Middle East and Africa, and 159 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 161,253 people. The tally includes 2,665 deaths, 112,586 recoveries and 46,002 active cases.

- With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News