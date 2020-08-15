15 more Filipinos abroad fall ill with coronavirus; total nears 9,900

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of a cell (blue) heavily infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus particles (red), isolated from a patient sample. Image captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Credit: NIAID

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad sick with coronavirus reached 9,893, with 15 new infections recorded Saturday, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The DFA said the respiratory illness also killed 3 more overseas Filipinos, raising the death toll to 725.

The number of COVID-19 survivors is also up by 19 to 5,842, it added.

"Compared to last week’s percentages, the total number of Filipinos who have recovered from COVID-19 slightly decreased to 59.09 percent of the total confirmed cases, while those who are under treatment increased to 33.62 percent. Meanwhile, the percentage of fatalities among COVID-19-affected Filipinos abroad remains at 7 percent," DFA said in a statement.

To date, some 3,326 Filipino patients abroad are undergoing treatment for COVID-19, broken down as follows by region: 349 in the Asia Pacific Region, 492 in Europe, 2,326 in the Middle East and Africa and 159 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 157,918 people. The tally includes 2,600 fatalities, 72,209 recoveries and 83,109 active cases. -- With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News