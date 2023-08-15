PH not on 'war footing' with China: DFA chief

DFA secretary Enrique Manalo during the Commission on Appointments' (CA) Committee on Foreign Affairs meeting on August 31, 2022. Albert Calvelo/ Senate PRIB/File

MANILA - The Philippines is not on a “war footing” with China, despite the recent incidents of Chinese Coast Guard aggression against Philippine vessels in the West Philippine Sea, according to Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo.

During DFA’s budget hearing before the House Committee on Appropriations on Tuesday, Manalo said the Philippines remains committed to resolving differences with China through “diplomatic and peaceful” means.

“Is it wise na nasa war footing ang Pilipinas in response to Chinese incursions?" Kabataan Party-List Representative Raoul Manuel asked.

“We are not on a war footing. What we are simply doing is trying to actually protect our sovereignty in our EEZ (exclusive economic zone) through diplomatic and peaceful means,” Manalo replied, noting that the Philippine boats water-cannoned by the Chinese Coast Guard were on a resupply mission to marines stationed on the BRP Sierra Madre, and “not intended for any other intention”.

“As far as we know in our official talks with China, we are still committed to resolving our differences peacefully,” he added.

NO RECORD

The DFA chief asserted that the agency has no record of a supposed agreement with China, which a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry claimed "made clear promises to tow away” the BRP Sierra Madre from Ayungin Shoal. Manalo told the panel that the DFA asked China for a copy of the supposed agreement, but they failed to provide it.

“It was claimed by the Chinese embassy, but we have no record of such an agreement. We asked China to give us a copy, but they never gave us a copy of any written agreement ... Unless we can get a clearer indication of such an agreement, we just have to assume there is no such agreement that exists,” he said.

“Pwede ba tayo magsulat formally sa embassy sa claim nila na ‘yun? Kung kanino ba nangyari ‘yan, sa administration ni Duterte, o sa ngayon?” ACT Teachers Party List Rep. France Castro asked.

“It definitely did not take place under this administration. In fact we have already asked China on many levels for a copy, but they never gave us a copy. I never received a hard copy of such an agreement,” Manalo replied.

JOINT PATROLS

Since 2020, the Philippines has filed around 400 diplomatic protests against China’s actions in the West Philippine Sea, according to the DFA chief. Amid these developments, the Philippines is open to joint patrols with ASEAN nations in the said waters.

“In principle, we believe joint coast guard patrols or joint patrols could be useful, especially in our area, provided of course we agree on terms of reference, and all the countries, who participate agree on the terms of reference. In principle, we are open. At the moment, wala yatang discussion in ASEAN or ASEAN joint patrols or coast guard patrols. But we have been in discussion with other countries for possible joint patrols, including our partners such as the United States, Japan, Australia and even China,” Manalo told lawmakers.

“If there are proposals for other ASEAN countries, we are very open to consider it, but at the moment, we are not aware of any ASEAN-wide patrols,” he added.

VFA

The Philippines is also eyeing an arrangement similar to the Visiting Forces Agreement with another country, according to Manalo. At present, the Philippines has a VFA with the United States and Australia.

“We are, in principle, not closed to considering other possible similar arrangements with other friendly partners or countries who wish to do so. And in fact, we are in discussion now with one country, a major partner near China. We are in discussion with them for a similar arrangement, pero wala pang agreement, because of some technical details. The whole idea is to forge a stronger relationship, not only on defense and security, but also economic,” Manalo said.

"We are presently in talks and we are open to any country who wants to discuss similar arrangements."

He, meanwhile, shared his thoughts about the option of filing a resolution before the United Nations General Assembly on the West Philippine Sea issue.

“It’s one thing to have a debate, a discussion, we can do that, we have been doing that. Pero pagdating sa resolution, it becomes a slightly different matter, because number one, it becomes politicized, and our view is that when you have a ruling that is legally in place, why would you bring it to a political body? A resolution in the general assembly becomes very political. It may no longer simply be legal or humanitarian,” he explained.

PROPOSED 2024 DFA BUDGET

The House panel terminated on Tuesday the hearing for the proposed P24 billion budget of the DFA and its attached agencies for next year.

Of this amount, 36% is proposed to be used to pay for the salaries and allowances of personnel, 56% for maintenance and operating expenses, and the rest for capital outlay.

The agency also proposed to allocate P4 billion for the printing of e-passports, P1 billion for assistance to nationals funds, and P200 million for legal assistance fund. It plans to allot P16 million for the Philippines’ campaign for a non-permanent seat at the UN Security Council and P2.5 billion for mandatory contributions to international organizations.

With the growing Filipino population abroad, the DFA plans to open an embassy in Bogota, Colombia and re-open embassies in Helsinki, Ireland and Romania.

