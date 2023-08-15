A member of the Philippine Airforce (PAF) Special Forces discuss security measures with his men at the Notre Dame Elementary School in Cotabato City, Jan 20, 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Negros Oriental and the Bangsamoro region are included in the areas of concern that the Philippine National Police (PNP) is monitoring for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) on Oct. 30.

Based on initial figures as of Tuesday, the PNP said there were 27 areas under the red category or areas that are at most risk, 232 areas in the orange category, 4,085 in the yellow category, and 37,683 in the green category.

These numbers may change since the PNP, the military, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), and the Commission on Elections (Comelec) will have a command conference to finalize the list of hotspots on August 22.

PNP Chief Major General Benjamin Acorda Jr. said declaring a certain place as an area of concern depends on political rivalry, intelligence reports, and history.

The poll body will announce in September whether or not barangay elections will push through in Negros Oriental, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said.

PCG Commandant Admiral Artemio Abu meanwhile said the coast guard would go on heightened alert to manage the influx of passengers to different ports. It will also assign personnel for intelligence gathering and manning checkpoints.

Acorda said police would show impartiality by reassigning personnel who are related to certain candidates. He added that the campaign against loose firearms was ongoing.

Comelec's Garcia reminded the public that all public works projects would be prohibited from August 28, the first day of the filing of certificates of candidacy.

All social services will also be banned from September 15, and all assistance to individuals in crisis situations (AICS) will be suspended from October 20 to 30. An exemption from the Comelec is needed for these activities to continue.

Garcia also announced three new projects that would be implemented during the BSKE, namely, mall voting in select areas, early voting for seniors, persons with disabilities, and the pregnant, and automated elections in 3 areas.

Local Comelec offices have identified alternative polling places for schools that were flooded due to recent typhoons.