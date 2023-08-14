Isolated rainshowers, thunderstorms possible in Metro Manila: PAGASA

Don't be surprised by rainy weather before dawn or early morning in Metro Manila, a weather forecaster said Tuesday. That's just the southwest monsoon creating isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms in the area.

PAGASA weather forecaster Obet Badrina said early morning thunderstorms are a characteristic of the southwest monsoon or habagat.

"'Wag kayo mabibigla kung may pag ulan sa madaling araw pero pagdating ng alas 9 mainit na. Ito 'yung isolated thunderstorms, ibig sabihin yung system na nagpapaulan ay hindi malaki," he said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

Badrina said that despite the isolated rainshowers, Metro Manila is still forecast to experience 26-degree to 31-degree Celsius weather especially in the afternoon.

PAGASA said it is not monitoring any low pressure area inside or outside the Philippine area of responsibility.

Badrina said the southwest monsoon will also bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms to Palawan, Western Visayas, and Zamboanga Peninsula.

