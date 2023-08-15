Fishermen from Cavite, Las Piñas, Parañaque, Navotas, and Bulacan conduct a fluvial protest, calling for their welfare and livelihood amid an ongoing reclamation project happening in front of the Philippine Senate in Pasay City on February 28, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Tuesday said it was willing to help affected workers of the suspended Manila Bay reclamation activities.

Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said his agency had yet to receive a report on the number of affected workers due to the suspension order, which aims to review the projects' environmental impact.

"In any case kung mayroon, we prepared to assist them kung sila ay na-displace," Laguesma said in a chance interview with Palace reporters.

"Basta meron naapektuhan or napipinsala na mga manggagawa eh nakahanda kami tumulong," he added.

(As long as there are affected workers, we are ready to help.)

The Department of the Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) this week said all 22 reclamation projects in the Manila Bay were suspended.

The labor chief said assistance for reclamation workers could come in "various forms," including job facilitation and contract arrangement with the private sector.

The DOLE has an online job portal where workers could find other employment opportunities, he said.

"Madaming nakalista na mga bakante doon, kaya lang tinitingnan namin bakit di siya nafi-fillupan... sa mga business organization [naman], mayroon silang mga pangangailangan," Laguesma said.

(There are many vacancies listed there. We are looking at why they haven't been filled. Business organizations have a need for workers.)

Environment Secretary Toni Yulo-Loyzaga said the DENR reclamation assessment would first focus on ongoing projects "because they are already impacting the areas," before moving on to projects that had yet to start.

The study would also tap various experts, including physical scientists, oceanographers, geologists, climate scientists, and sociologists, Yulo-Loyzaga said.

As of February this year, the Philippine Reclamation Authority listed 52 reclamation projects in Manila Bay.