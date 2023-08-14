CAVITEX to increase toll on Aug. 21

A view of the RFID signages along the northbound lane of CAVITEX on December 1, 2020. 📷: George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

The Manila-Cavite Toll Expressway Project or CAVITEX will increase its toll starting midnight on August 21, 2023, its management said Monday.

CAVITEX traverses the Coast of Manila and connects the Roxas Boulevard to Cavite, with two toll plazas in Parañaque Toll Plaza and Kawit Toll Plaza.

In a press release, CAVITEX also said that the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) approved the toll hike.

The proposed increase includes an additional P2 for Class 1 vehicles passing through Parañaque to Las Piñas, P3 for Class 2 vehicles, and P4 for Class 3 vehicles.

For vehicles passing through the Zapote Interchange in Bacoor, Cavite to Kawit Toll Plaza, the proposed toll fee increase is P9 for Class 1 vehicles, P16 for Class 2 vehicles, and P25 for Class 3 vehicles.

Motorists traveling from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Exit to Longos, Bacoor, and vice versa, will see the following changes in toll rates at the Parañaque Toll Plaza:

Class 1: ₱35 from ₱33;

Class 2: ₱70 from ₱67;

Class 3: ₱104 from ₱100

Meanwhile, motorists traveling between Longos, Bacoor, and Kawit will be charged at the Kawit Toll Plaza with the following toll changes:

Class 1: ₱73 from ₱64;

Class 2: ₱146 from ₱129;

Class 3: ₱219 from ₱194

The toll rate adjustments are part of the Toll Operation Agreement between the TRB, CIC, and PRA, which allows for periodic adjustments every three years.

CAVITEX stated that the toll rate adjustments are necessary to ensure the sustainability and maintenance of the expressway, which serves as a vital transportation link for thousands of motorists daily.

The funds generated from the toll fees will be used for the improvement and enhancement of the expressway, providing a smoother and safer travel experience for commuters.

CAVITEX Infrastructure Corporation is a concessionaire of the Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation.

In addition to CAVITEX, the Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation also holds concession rights for other major expressways in the country, including the Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX), North Luzon Expressway (NLEX), Subic-Clark Expressway (SCTEX), NLEX Connector, and Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX).