Senate creates 3 more committees

The Senate, under the 19th Congress, adopted two resolutions Monday that gave way to the creation of three committees and the reconstitution of a special committee.

Resolution Number 139 was adopted by the chamber led by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, through the sponsorship of Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva.

The measure carries the splitting of the current Senate committee on basic education to another panel – culture and arts.

The labor committee likewise gave birth to a new panel – the committee on migrant workers.

While the Senate committee on cultural communities, was transformed to committee on cultural communities and Muslim affairs.

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian chairs the basic education committee.

Labor panel is chaired by Senator Jinggoy Estrada, while cultural communities is led by Senator Robin Padilla.

The Senate likewise adopted Resolution 95, “reconstituting the special committee on Marawi City rehabilitation and victims’ compensation.”

Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa who led this panel in the previous Senate, will again lead this special committee.

Senator Robin Padilla, before the adoption of Resolution 95, called the attention of the chamber regarding the still unmet compensation of Marawi siege victims.

"Gusto ko lang idagdag na meron pong pagkukulang na naganap dito sa Marawi Compensation sapagka't inaantay na po ito ng ating mga kapatid. Pero ang katotohanan po, wala pa po itong appropriation. At nagbigay din po tayo ng resolusyong sana magawa na po ang Marawi Compensation Board. Kasi po ang magiging patakaran po kailangan buuin ang board bago magkaroon ng pagbabayad sa damages na nangyari," Padilla said.

"Hinihingi ko po sa ating kapulungan na sana maaksyunan kaagad ang pagbuo ng Board," he added.

Zubiri responded by assuring Padilla that he will take up the matter with the President during the LEDAC meeting.

Padilla’s manifestation was supported by Senator Risa Hontiveros and Jinggoy Estrada.

Before adjournment, the chamber adopted Senate Resolution 127, expressing the institution’s “deepest sympathy on the death of Lydia de Vega.”

All senators moved to sponsor the said resolution.

The Senate likewise elected its additional eight Commission on Appointments members, namely: