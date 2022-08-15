Press Secretary Rose Beatrix “Trixie” Cruz-Angeles. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles on Monday announced that she tested positive for COVID-19.

“Kahapon nagpa-COVID swab test ako, RT-PCR, at lumabas ang resulta kaninang umaga. Ako po ay positive for COVID,” Cruz-Angeles said in a video message uploaded on her social media pages.

(Yesterday, I underwent an RT-PCR swab test and the result came out this morning. I am positive for COVID.)

The Palace official said she was asymptomatic and would continue to work while isolated at home.





She did not detail how she may have contracted the virus and if she had any close contacts.

Asked by reporters if she had any contact with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Angeles said, "The President is fine."

Last July, Marcos had his second bout with COVID-19.

Angeles called on Filipinos to have themselves vaccinated against COVID-19 and to avail of booster shots if they can.

"Kukunin ko na rin po itong pagkakataon na maghikayat na magpabakuna tayong lahat at magpa-booster. Iyon lang po. Sana maligaya ang inyong linggo," she said.

(I would also like to take this opportunity to encourage everyone to get vaccinated and avail of booster shots. That is all. I hope you enjoy your week ahead.)

The Department of Health on Sunday reported that the Philippines recorded 4,182 new COVID-19 cases with 44 new deaths, bringing the country's total confirmed coronavirus infections to 3,831,941.

—with reports from Raffy Cabristante and Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News