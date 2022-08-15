PNP chief defends move to deploy former top officials to Visayas and Mindanao

MANILA -- The country’s top cop defended on Monday his decision to bring his second and third in command to areas in Visayas and Mindanao.

The Special Order by the Philippine National Police National Headquarters dated August 8, relieved Lt. General Vicente Danao Jr. from the Office of the Deputy Chief for Operations and reassigned him to Western Mindanao Area Police Command.

Meanwhile, Lt. General Rhodel Sermonia was relieved from the Office of the Deputy Chief for Administration and reassigned to Visayas Area Police Command.

“I think the only thing I had in mind when I did that was for Vic (Danao) and Rodel (Sermonia) to have the opportunity to have regions that they are going to supervise wherein they can also shine in their own respective fields considering that they are very competent in their own respective expertise,” said General Rodolfo Azurin Jr. at a press briefing held at Camp Crame Monday.

Azurin said Sermonia is known as a good organizer and an advocate for mobilizing communities.

The PNP chief said that with the recent killing of a policeman in Samar and the spate of unfortunate incidents involving members of the New People’s Army (NPA), he sees Sermonia as the one who could make barangays in the Visayas more aware of insurgency issues.

Danao, meanwhile, can help address problems posed by the implementation of laws in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), Azurin noted.

The PNP Chief explained that reorganization among high officials is not new in the police organization.

But he admitted that the reassignments of both Generals Danao and Sermonia did not go thru the required review and confirmation of the National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM).

“That we have to iron out, yung differences namin ng NAPOLCOM and I respect that particular NAPOLCOM Memorandum Circular” said Azurin.

But he explained that historically, the police organization is used to the practice of assigning people first and getting confirmation later.

“I have been PD (Provincial Director) of Benguet, mag-wa-one year na ko di pa ko nakoconfirm, so there is a problem on the ano before on the implementation nung confirmation na sinasabi po natin,” said Azurin.