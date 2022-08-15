A child gets a Complete Blood Count test to check for dengue fever at the Potrero Super Health Center in Malabon City on July 15, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — The Philippines' dengue cases so far this year have surged past 100,000, according to Department of Health data released Monday.

From Jan. 1 to July 30, the country tallied 102,619 dengue cases, an increase of 131 percent from 44,361 cases in the same period last year, the DOH said.

Most dengue cases were reported from Central Luzon (18,664 or 18 percent), Central Visayas (10,034 or 10 percent), and the National Capital Region (8,870 or 9 percent).

In the recent period of July 3 to 30, some 23,414 dengue cases were logged, with the following regions tallying the highest number of cases:

Central Luzon: 5,838 cases or 25 percent

Metro Manila: 2,689 cases or 11 percent

Calabarzon: 2,369 cases or 10 percent

In the past 4 weeks, 9 out of 17 regions exceeded the epidemic threshold, the DOH said. Mimaropa and Western Visayas have shown "sustained increasing trend," the agency added.

So far, some 368 dengue-related deaths or a 0.4 percent case fatality rate have been reported, the DOH said.

These deaths occurred in the following months:

January: 35

February: 31

March: 38

April: 46

May: 64

June: 74

July: 80

The DOH urged the public and local governments to follow the 4S strategy:

S - Search and destroy breeding places

S - Secure self-protection

S - Seek early medical consultation

S - Support fogging/spraying in hot spot areas

The agency has said it was mulling procuring dengue vaccines amid sharp spike of cases of the mosquito-borne disease.

