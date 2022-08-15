MANILA — The Malacanang Press Corps has expressed concern over the denial of the press accreditation of Hataw reporter Rose Novenario by the Office of the Press Secretary.

Angeles, in an August 9, 2022 letter to Hataw Managing Editor Gloria Galuno, cited that their decision to refuse accreditation to Novenario to cover President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Palace briefings and events was due to “conduct unbecoming” supposedly exhibited by the journalist.

“Ms. Novenario’s negative actions and attitude towards the officials of the Office of the Press Secretary may influence others. Her name calling of several officials is blatant show [of] disrespect to authorities,” Angeles said, noting that ‘screenshots’ of her messages to the Malacanang Press Corps were proof of the journalist’s violations. She did not elaborate.

“While we understand that the people’s right to information is vital to nation building, we cannot tolerate unruly behavior that may have a detrimental effect to the people around her,” she continued.

Angeles however said the news outfit may resubmit their application for another journalist.

“Rest assured that like any other application, it will be treated like all the other applications,” she said.

In a statement, the MPC urged the OPS to clearly state Novenario’s alleged violations as well as the circumstances that led to the denial of her accreditation, noting that journalists covering Malacanang ‘need clear cut rules on what is deemed as an unacceptable behavior.’

“This will ensure that future decisions related to access to the Palace and the President will be reasonable and not arbitrary,” the statement read.

“We urge the OPS to communicate properly to the MPC the grounds for the denial of accreditation of any of its members.”

Despite the ban, the MPC said Novenario will remain a member of their group.

The group will also “continue to exhaust measures to address the issue, taking into account the need to balance the role of journalists to report independently and to ensure proper decorum in the performance of such a duty.”