Estomo is new Metro Manila police chief

Police Brig Gen. Jonnel Estomo has formally taken the reins of the Philippine National Police-National Capital Region Police Office (PNP-NCRPO), replacing Maj. Gen. Felipe Natividad who spent 5 months at the helm.

Estomo, formerly the Bicol regional police director, said he plans to implement tighter security measures in the capital region.

"Kung may tinatawag tayong random checkpoint, mayroong tinatawag din tayong random police visibility. Ira-random ko sila na visible para makita ng taongbayan yung sinabi ko kanina sa aking battlecry. Narinig niyo, very simple, SAFE NCRPO. Ano Yung S? The police must bee seen. Ano yung A? All our programs must be appreciated by the people. Ano yung F? All our programs must be felt by the people. Ano yung E? All our actions should be, not only be compliant but extraordinary,” Estomo said.

The NCRPO will also focus on near-term goals, such as securing the return of face-to-face classes, and upcoming holidays.

Natividad has been promoted as the new area police commander for Northern Luzon, a three-star position.

The change at the NCRPO also brought in 5 new district directors for the Manila Police District, Quezon City Police District, Eastern Police District, Southern Police District and Northern Police District, respectively.