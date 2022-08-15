Two cable cars are seen during the opening of a cable railway system at the Complexo do Alemão in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 7, 2011. Complexo do Alemão is a group of favelas in the north of the city. Antonio Lacerda/EPA

MANILA — The Department of Transportation is not discounting the possibility of building a cable car system to ease crippling traffic jams especially in Metro Manila.

According to Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista, cable cars have been used extensively as urban transport in parts of Latin America.

"There is a study which was done by the Department of Transportation in the past. I am not discounting the possibility of this," he told ANC's "Headstart" Monday. "You know, we are open to all ideas although it might be difficult to implement it."

Sen. Robin Padilla earlier proposed the use of ropeways or cable cars to address traffic problems in Metro Manila and other urban areas in the country.

Bautista has ordered his Undersecretary for Road Transport and Infrastructure to study Padilla's suggestion.

"We'll conduct a study. For you to be able to implement a program, you need to get all the important data," Bautista said. "Who will ride this? Will this be sustainable? Will this be profitable. Will private sector be interested to operate it?"

During the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte, the DOTr undertook a French government-funded feasibility study on building a cable car system between the cities of Marikina and Pasig.

Officials from the Asian Development Bank previously said cable cars may be a feasible form of public transport for parts of Metro Manila.

But they warned that while a cable car system can be built faster, it requires a lot of feasibility and design studies, and may not work for the whole of the capital region.