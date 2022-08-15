DOH sees rise in COVID cases as schools face to face classes resume

Parents and students attend the launching of the "Brigada Eskwela" at the San Antonio Elementary School on Roosevelt Avenue in Quezon City on Aug. 3, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Cases of COVID-19 are expected to increase as schools resume face to face classes, the Department of Health said Monday.

“Siyempre 'pag pumasok sa balik eskuwela, dadami na ang tao ulit, we expect na tataas. Pero sana, maproteksiyunan ang mga kabataan, magpabakuna tayo at saka sumunod tayo sa minimum public health standards,” Health Officer-In-Charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said at the sidelines of the PinasLakas campaign at the Supreme Court.

[Of course, with the resumption of classes, there will be more people in public places. Let's protect the youth, let us get vaccinated and let's follow minimum public health standards.

Parents must also have their children vaccinated and be given booster shots, and schools must strictly enforce measures to avoid the spread of infection, she added.

“Sa DepEd, hikayatin pa rin natin siyempre ang ating mga magulang para pabakunahan ang ating mga bata. Let’s have safety officers in our schools and let’s follow the minimum public health standards," she said.

Overall, the country is also seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases despite a slight decline in the 18.1 percent positivity rate for August 7 to 13 from 18.7 percent the week prior.

In the City of Manila, Mayor Honey Lacuna has already given instructions to encourage more parents to have their children vaccinated in time for the opening of classes.

Aside from COVID-19, the local chief executive said clean-up drives in different parts of the city are also ongoing to stop the spread of dengue.

RELATED VIDEO