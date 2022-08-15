Courtesy of DOH

MANILA — As the PinasLakas campaign continues to seek bringing COVID-19 vaccines closer to the public, the Department of Health on Monday led the launch of government’s booster drive in the judiciary.

Health Officer-In-Charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said employing a settings-based approach to vaccinations and booster would increase the public’s uptake.

“Nakikita natin 'pag nilalapit natin ang bakuna sa mga kababayan, mas nakikita natin ang interest at increase ng uptake. Tandaan natin, hindi lahat ng kababayan natin have that access to each vaccination site," she said.

"So 'pag nilapit natin sa kanila sa common na pinupuntahan nila araw-araw, baka magkaroon tayo ng mas mataas na antas ng pagbabakuna."

(When we bring the vaccines closer to our compatriots, we see their interest and the increase in uptake. Let us remember that not all our compatriots have access to each vaccination site. When we bring jabs to where the commonly go every day, our vaccination rate goes up.)

The PinasLakas campaign aims to vaccinate at least 90 percent of the target population for senior citizens and administer the first booster dose to at least 50 percent of the eligible population.

Vergeire admitted that so far the numbers are low — something which they hope to reverse as government’s vaccination strategies are intensified.

To date, there are over 18,000 vaccination sites all over the country, with the DOH taking the lead in ensuring that every Center for Health Development has its own inoculation site, she said.

Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo said he fully supports the governments drive in increasing the wall of immunity.

“We will instruct the office of the court administrator to inform the lower courts of the country that there is this project and they can coordinate with local government units to avail of these vaccination at the behest of the DOH,” he said.

“We made sure that not only our employees are protected. It doesn’t make sense that our employees are vaccinated but their dependents and families are not.”

Data gathered by the DOH showed that 96 percent of Supreme Court employees are fully-vaccinated while 92 percent have received their first booster and 51.2 percent have the second booster.

